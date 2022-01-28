Domaine Gassier 2017 Fleur de Syrah Costières de Nîmes ($14.99)

So organic and sustainable that even its Smart Green synthetic cork is 100% recyclable, Domaine Gassier’s Fleur de Syrah is 90% Syrah with a splash of Grenache to brighten it. Very dark purple in color all the way to the edge, it offers appetizing aromas of plums and black pepper at first. Given a half-hour to open up in the glass, it develops more complex nuances: A whiff of violets, a faint undercurrent of licorice. On the palate it’s mouth-filling with good fruit-acid balance. Tasty black fruit and pepper notes last and last, with stony minerality peeking through. Hefty 14.5% alcohol calls for your attention, but the wine comes across as balanced and approachable, with tannins present but integrating well. U.S. importer: W. Direct, Lawrence, Kansas, and other regional distributors. (Jan. 25, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests red meats, stews, and spicy dishes, and that’s an easy choice for this sturdy red. The producer’s website offers a broader range of pairings, including mushrooms, which worked for us in an intense pasta dish of bucatini with roasted mushrooms in their own sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery suggests enjoying the wine now or cellaring it for five to seven years, and that sounds about right to me.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com shows a $16 average U.S. retail; I paid a buck less. Frankly, it’s an excellent wine and wouldn’t be a bad buy for quite a few dollars more.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the producer’s fact sheet in English on the 2019 vintage; most of the details will be similar to this 2017.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Gassier Fleur de Syrah on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Costières de Nîmes at this Wine-Searcher link, where you’ll find dozens of other wines from the region with price and vendor information.

Browse Wine-Searcher’s Syrah info page with its Best Value Syrah Wines.