Barossa Valley Estate 2019 Barossa Valley Shiraz ($12.99)

Dark purple in color with a thin garnet edge, Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz offers appealing scents of plums and blackberries with light spice revealing a dash, not a blast, of oak. Its fruit flavors fill the palate in a tart, freshly acidic flavor that adds a distinct impression of red clay minerality; its 14% alcohol doesn’t intrude. Appetizing red and black fruit linger in a very long finish. A tasty Shiraz that reveals a family connection with the Syrah of the Rhône, but with an appealing Australian accent all its own. Good wine, good value. U.S. importer: Delegat USA Inc., San Francisco. (Feb. 10, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: This mouth-filling red wine with its food-friendly acidic structure will go well with red meats, beef and game. It will also pair well with good cheeses and bean dishes. We enjoyed it with a rich spaghetti and meat sauce made with Beyond Beef beefy crumbles.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delicious now, but its good fruit and acid balance and sturdy screw cap should preserve it for enjoyment for maybe five years. (The winery says it is “made to enjoy upon release, yet will reward further cellaring.”)

VALUE:

My local price is a dollar under Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail, but shop around if you can. Wine-Searcher finds it widely available for under $10.

WEB LINK:

The Barossa Valley website offers both general information and a more detailed technical information sheet on the winery website.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about the Barossa Valley and look up vendors and prices for many wines from the region.

Read about Shiraz and browse wine-sale listings at this Wine-Searcher link.