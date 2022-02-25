Laroque Cité de Carcassonne

Domaine Laroque 2019 Cité de Carcassonne ($10.99)

Labeled 100% Cabernet Franc and “grown in high-altitude vineyards” in the region around the historic French castle village Carcassonne, Laroque Cabernet Franc is a dark reddish-purple wine with delicious if subtle red-berry aromas backed up by the “green” herbal note typical of Cab Franc and an earthy background perhaps attributable to it being fermented (but not aged) in fresh oak. On the palate it’s mouth-filling and tart, brisk acidity and lasting astringent tannins surrounding good red-berry fruit that lingers. Moderate 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Aquitaine Wine USA LLC, Berkeley, Calif.; a Jean-Christophe Calvet Selection. (Feb. 21, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests, rather broadly, pairing it with Mediterranean cuisine, pasta, lamb, chicken, pizzas and hamburgers, all of which makes sense. It went very well with a full-flavored pasta with feta and green olives recipe posted in The New York Times last month by Emily Weinstein. (Paywall.)

WHEN TO DRINK: This well structured and tannic cab franc, protected by a taint-free DIAM technical cork, should remain good to drink and perhaps evolve under proper cellar conditions for five or even 10 years.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average U.S. retail matches my local price. It’s an excellent value.

Domaine Laroque’s US importer provides this extensive document about the wine.

