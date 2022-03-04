Fritz Zimmer 2019 Mosel Riesling Auslese ($16.99)

Designated Prädikatswein, the top quality level for German wine, Zimmer Mosel Riesling Auslese shows a clear, pretty brass-color greenish-gold in the glass. Alluring Riesling aromas lift up from the glass: Pears, white flowers, and a mix of citrus, with that oddly attractive Riesling mineral note that’s mysteriously akin to petrol. Its first impression on the palate is firm, mouth-watering acidity that gradually gives way to distinct sweetness that speaks of fruit. Pears, lemon-lime, and tangerine hang on in a very long finish, with wisps of stony minerality lingering alongside. Delicious Riesling with just 9% acidity – typical for Auslese – making it hard to resist another glass. U.S. importer: Winesellers Ltd., Niles, Ill. (Feb. 28 , 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Fruit-based desserts are a natural with this sweeter-style Riesling, but its acidic balance makes it a good companion with cheese and many vegetarian and vegan dishes as well. It was excellent with a dish of penne with roasted fennel, garlic and onions with a light Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: Riesling ages well, and sweeter Riesling ages very well. Even though this is not an estate-bottled wine, its composition and balance and its sturdy metal screw cap suggest that it’s safe to cellar it for five years, and under excellent conditions even longer.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average U.S. retail and even my $17 local price seems fair for a tart-sweet and balanced Mosel Riesling like this.

Importer Winesellers Ltd. offers this good info sheet on its web page.

