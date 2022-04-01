Clos la Coutale 2018 Cahors Malbec ($18.99)

Clos la Coutale Cahors takes us back to the roots of Malbec, in a good way. Very dark purple to a thin garnet edge, it needs a little time to open up in the glass, whereupon it reveals enticing aromas of red plums, tart cherries, and cranberries that carry over in the intense, rather rustic flavor, with marked acidity and a pleasant earthy back note that translates to firm tannins and red clay on the palate. A blend of 20% Merlot with the Malbec, it’s 14.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, Berkeley, Calif. (March 26, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The Kermit Lynch website mentions that duck, and duck fat, are the traditional match in Cahors, as well as cassoulet with an aged bottle. Its firm, acidic, rustic character suggest roast beef or game, but it’s flexible. We enjoyed it with a hearty dish of spaghetti with polpette in garlicky tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s drinkable now with a good food match, but Lynch points out that wine maker Philippe Bernède “is not afraid to pull out older vintages of his wines alongside much more expensive Bordeaux. They stand up pretty well! ”

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average U.S. retail for all vintages, $18 for the 2018. Frankly, it’s a fine value in the upper teens or even a few dollars more.

WEB LINK:

Importer Kermit Lynch is famous for his detailed fact sheets on the wines he imports. Here’s his Clos la Coutale page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Clos la Coutale Cahors Malbec on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find more information about Cahors and links to vendors for dozens more Cahors wines.

Click here for information on all of Kermit Lynch’s wines and to sign up for his newsletter.