Fleurs de Prairie 2020 Languedoc Rosé ($12.99)

Fleurs de Prairie Languedoc Rosé is an attractive clear salmon color in the glass. A typical Languedoc blend of 43% Grenache Noir, 40% Syrah, 9% Carignan, 5% Cinsault, and 3% Mourvèdre, it lifts up pleasant red-berry aromas that lead into a fresh, acidic flavor that mirrors the nose: Strawberries and raspberries and a zippy whiff of lemon. Brisk and dry with a long finish, its good balance of fruit and acidity make it an excellent companion for a range of food. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Stanford, Conn. (May 26, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing this light-bodied wine with lighter dishes, summer fruits and vegetables, fresh fish or roast chicken with fresh herbs. Wine-Searcher.com suggests that it will pair well with tomato-based dishes. We enjoyed it with spaghetti cacio e pepe. The rich cheese and butter flavors along with piquant black pepper made the pasta dish a delicious match.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s fresh and delicious. While it’s not going to die of old age within the next couple of years, it is a wine to drink up, not to cellar.

It’s an easy choice even at Wine-Searcher.com’s reported $18 average U.S. retail. I found it for a bargain $13 because the merchant was expecting the 2021 vintage soon. At that price, I may go back for more.

Here’s a detailed fact sheet on the importer’s website.

Compare prices and locate vendors for Fleurs de Prairie Languedoc Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

