Moillard 2018 “Le Duché” Bourgogne Chardonnay ($18.99)

Moillard “Le Duché” Bourgogne Chardonnay is a pretty, golden straw color in the glass, clear and bright. Delicious scents of ripe apples and pears center the aroma, with back notes of lemon peel and chalky minerality. Fresh, bright, and dry on the palate, its flavors follow the nose, with mouth-watering acidity, 13% alcohol, and a pleasant citric frame. Beautifully balanced and lasting, it’s an appealing example of well-made white Bourgogne in the affordable range. U.S. importer: Advantage International Distributors Inc., Miami. (May 7, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: A good Bourgogne Chardonnay like this should be versatile with a range of foods: Roast chicken or fish, rich seafood dishes, or entrees with cream or cheese sauces. It went very well for us with a Thai-style red curry with tofu and vegetables.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s probably most prudent to drink Bourgogne Chardonnay within three or four years while it remains fresh.

Wine-Searcher.com lists an average U.S. retail from around $20 to $22., consistent with my $19 local price. It’s a fine bargain at this price.

Read more about Moillard and its portfolio at this importer’s link, where you can click for more information about its Bourgone Chardonnay and other Moillard wines.

Check prices and find vendors for Moillard “Le Duché” Bourgogne Chardonnay on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Bourgogne Chardonnay and find listings for dozens of other wines from the region.