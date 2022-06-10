La Bernarde Côtes de Provence Rosé

La Bernarde 2021 “Les Hauts du Luc” Côtes de Provence Rosé ($18.99)

La Bernarde “Les Hauts du Luc” ô de Provence Rosé is a typical Provence blend of certified organic Cinsault, Grenache, Mourvedre, Rolle, and Syrah grapes. Fresh and delicious, it is an exceptional rosé with an appetizing, fresh and complex aroma of red berries, tangerine, and lime zest. Mouth-filling and fresh, its red-berry flavors and stony minerality that linger in a very long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (June 9, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Its subtle but distinct flavors were delicious with a dish made to match, green risotto loaded with onions, garlic, and chives, celery and green peppers and a broth made of all those things.

WHEN TO DRINK: It won’t fall apart any time soon, but its delicious, subtle freshness will never be better than it is right now. Drink up!

This excellent rosé is well worth its price in the upper teens price. which is consistent with Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail price for the 2021 vintage.

