Viña Mayu 2020 Huanta Vineyard Valle de Elqui Chile Pedro Ximenez ($14.99)

In relatively rare use of this white grape that’s usually destined for sweet Sherry, Viña Mayu Valle de Elqui Chile Pedro Ximenez is a refreshing, food-friendly dry white wine that’s especially suited for summer enjoyment. Its clear, light straw color adds a pretty brassy hue. Delicious citric aromas of lemon-lime and tangerine are apparent at first, with hints of wildflowers and beeswax playing behind the citrus fruit. It’s bright, acidic, and dry on the palate, with citrus flavors following the nose, and hints of stony minerality and peach pit bitterness appearing in a medium-long finish. It’s fermented and aged briefly in stainless steel, so it’s free of oak character, but aging on the yeast lees imparts desirable complexity. 12.5%alcohol. U.S. importer: Vine Connections, Sausalito, Calif. (June 18, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing it with seafood and shellfish, and that’s good advice. It will go pretty much anywhere that a dry white is welcome, and was just right with bucatini and pesto.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its acidity and a sturdy screwcap should keep it appealing for a few years, but it’s not a cellar keeper. I suggest drinking it young and fresh.

My local price matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail. It’s a good buy in the middle teens. It’s widely available for as low as $10, though, so check Wine-Searcher and shop around if you can.

Here’s a link to the winery’s information page about Mayu Pedro Ximenez.

