Pascal Biotteau 2020 Anjou Blanc ($16.99)

Pascal Biotteau Anjou Blanc is a delicious Loire white wine made with 100% Chenin Blanc. It’s a clear, light gold color with a flash of brassy green, and it breathes appealing scents of honey that lead into fresh, juicy apricot. Honey and apricot carry over on the palate with a rich, medium-bodied flavor with just a touch of fresh-fruit sweetness that’s nicely balanced with zippy acidity and a distant note of stone fruit-pit bitterness. It’s an interesting and complex wine, a pure, un-oaked introduction to Loire Chenin Blanc. 14% alcohol. U.S. importer: Nashawtuc LLC, Sandy Hook, Connecticut, A Mary Taylor Selection. (July 16, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-Searcher.com suggests pairing this wine with chicken and turkey. We enjoyed it with a summer meal of stuffed green peppers from the garden.

WHEN TO DRINK: This fresh and enjoyable wine is good for immediate consumption. But Chenin Blanc, like Riesling, can age surprisingly well under good celler conditions. It might be interesting to set aside a few bottles for five years or so and see if they gain complexity.

VALUE:

My local price matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average U.S. retail, and it’s a good buy at that price. Some vendors offer it for a few dollars less.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an info page about Biotteau Anjou Blanc from importer Mary Taylor. Use this link to read more about Mary Taylor Wine.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Pascal Biotteau Anjou Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about the Anjou wine region in the Loire at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link provides information about the Chenin Blanc grape, with links to dozens of wines made with this variety.