Domaine Labbé 2020 Vin de Savoie Abymes ($14.99)

Made with 100% indigenous Jacquere grapes sustainably grown on vines more than 35 years old, Domaine Labbé Vin de Savoie Abymes offers a fresh taste of the white wines of Savoie. It shows a distinct greenish brassy color in the glass and offers pleasant, complex aromas of mixed citrus, apples and pears. Bright and fresh on the palate, with just a touch of prickly petillance, its flavors follow the nose, white fruit balanced by fresh acidity with chalky minerality in the background. Relatively light in alcohol at 11%. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (July 2, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-Searcher.com suggests pairing it with shellfish, crab and lobster, and that’s good advice: Its crisp, dry minerality should make an excellent match with seafood. It’s good with cheeses, too, and should go well with a charcuterie board. We enjoyed it with an offbeat dish, a meatless version of ganach lupia (Armenian braised green beans) from Serious Eats.

WHEN TO DRINK: I suggest drinking it up within three or four years after the vintage at most, to fully enjoy its bright, fresh flavors.

VALUE:

It’s an excellent buy in the lower to middle teens. Wine-Searcher.com lists a $15 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

Importer Skurnik Wines offers this short fact sheet on the Labbé Abymes Savoie. For more information about Domaine Labbé, visit this Skurnik page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Domaine Labbé Vin de Savoie Abymes on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to reac more about Savoie Abymes and find listings for dozens of other wines of the region.

Interested in the Jacquère grape? This Wine-Searcher link will tell you more, and offers links to a selection of Savoie wines made with the variety.