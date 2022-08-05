Bodegas Terras Gauda 2020 Abadía de San Campio Rías Baixas Albariño ($18.99)

Made from 100% Albariño grapes, Abadía de San Campio Albariño shows a clear bright straw color with a golden hue. Appealing apple scents at first open up with time in the glass to pineapple and stone fruit. Fresh and bright on the palate, its white-fruit flavors add distinct citrus notes, tartly acidic lemon and lime, mouth-filling and tart, with a subliminal prickly hint of carbonation in its long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Heritage Collection, Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena, Calif. (July 30, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The winery suggests pairing this wine with shellfish, oysters, clam and crab, or with spicy Asian cuisine. We enoyed it with bucatini with blue and yellow oyster mushrooms sauteed in garlicky butter and oil and finished with Pecorino Romano cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its freshness is a virtue. I’d stick with fairly recent vintages and wouldn’t try to cellar it.

VALUE:

It’s a good value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail. Some vendors offer it for a few dollars less.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a winery fact sheet in English on the 2020 Abadía San Campio Albariño.

The winery’s Facebook page (in Spanish) is very active, with new posts and photos almost daily.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Abadía de San Campio Albariño on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about the Albariño grape and find more wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find listings for dozens of other wines from Spain’s Rías Baixas region.