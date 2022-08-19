Hermann Moser Niederösterreich Zweigelt

Hermann Moser 2018 Niederösterreich Zweigelt ($16.99)

A man’s profile on the label of Hermann Moser 2018 Niederösterreich Zweigelt bears the English phrase, “the red cherry.” This classic-style Zweigelt shows a clear garnet color in the glass, shading from a dark center to a clear edge. Its attractive scent shows tart cherries and cranberries, leading to black fruit on the palate. Made without oak, it’s light bodied, bright, crisp and acidic. Tannic astringency and stony minerality linger in a long finish. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Boutique Wine Collection, Philadelphia, and other regional importers. (Aug. 6, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The importer suggests pairing it with red meat, spicy dishes, pizza or pasta, and I could go along with all of those.

WHEN TO DRINK: Zweigelt isn’t traditionally cellared. This one will be fine for another year or two, but it’s not meant for cellaring.

My local price matches Wine-Searcher.com’s $17 average U.S. retail. Frankly, it’s a good value up to $20.

