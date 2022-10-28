Boutinot 2020 “Uva Non Grata” Vin de France Gamay ($9.99)

Earthy yet refreshing, Boutinot “Uva Non Grata” Gamay lowers a backdrop of red-clay minerality behind a chorus of juicy raspberries, strawberries, and a hint of blackberries. On the palate it’s fresh and bright, fresh-fruit acidity and soft tannins surrounding and giving shape to mixed-berry and tart cherry fruit. Tart acidity and tannic astringency surround complex fruit and a distinct licorice note in a fairly long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Boutinot USA Inc., Sanford, Fla. (Oct. 22, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests a carnivorous selection: a charcuterie platter, grilled herb chicken kebabs, or sausages on the grill. Wine-searcher.com agrees, suggesting it would pair well with chicken or turkey. A quick pasta dish topped with finely chopped, roasted fennel, onion, and garlic with parsley and Pecorino Romano cheese made a fine companion.

WHEN TO DRINK: I don’t see this simple (yet intriguing) Gamay as a long-term ager. Enjoy it relatively soon, and watch for the arrival of the 2021 vintage.

VALUE:

My $9 local price easily beat Wine-Searcher.com’s $12 average U.S. retail, but this happy little wine is a good value at any point in the lower to middle teens.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an importer’s fact sheet on this wine.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Locate vendors and compare prices for Boutinot “Uva Non Grata” Gamay on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the Gamay grape and check this Wine-Searcher link for dozens of other wines made using this grape.