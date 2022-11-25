Domaine le Fagolet 2020 Saburin Sud Brouilly ($22.99)

Made from 100% Gamay grapes in the Brouilly region of Beaujolais, Domaine le Fagolet 2020 Saburin Sud Brouilly shows an attractive reddish-purple color, shading to a clear garnet edge. Its pleasant red berry scent seems closed at first but starts to open with air and time in the glass. Good fresh flavor, crisp and brightly acidic. It opens up to unveil plum and pomegranate flavors. Stony minerality joins tart red fruit in a long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Aquitaine Wine USA LLC, Berkeley, Calif. (Nov. 24, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Wine-Searcher.com suggests pairing it with chicken and turkey. Indeed, it worked well with the various flavors on a Thanksgiving Day buffet feast with friends.

WHEN TO DRINK: Cru Beaujolais wines are generally accepted as ageworthy, at least for a few years, but I don’t see this one as long-term ager. Enjoy it over the next few years and then move on.

VALUE:

The lower $20s is getting into a range that might prompt buyer resistance, but give it a second thought: I’m willing to pay this price for a well-made Cru Beaujolais like this one, from Brouilly, a favorite region, particularly for a holiday feast. Wine-Searcher.com lists no current retail prices or vendors for this recently arrived vintage, but check the link in a few weeks for additions.

WEB LINK:

Importer Aquitaine wines offers this detailed fact sheet on the 2019 vintage of Domaine le Fagolet Saburin Sud Brouilly.

Domaine le Fagolet’s web page is in French only, but even if you don’t read the language, it’s full of photos and other engaging information. While you’re at it, why not stop by and “like” Fagolet’s Facebook Page?

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

