Bodegas Penalba 2020 Lopez Finca Torremilanos “El Porrón de Lara” Castilla y León ($17.99)

Made from 100% Tempranillo, “El Porrón de Lara” is billed as a traditional red wine from Ribero del Duero, although it bears the broader Castilla y León denomination. A Demeter certified biodyamic natural wine, it’s produced with local varieties, fermented with indigenous yeast, and produced without filtering, clarifying, or additional sulfur.

This is a dark reddish-purple wine almost all the way to the edge. It benefits from a little time to open up in the glass, when it reveals appetizing tart-cherry and blackberry aromas. Cherry-berry flavors follow the nose, standing out in a medium-bodied flavor shaped by crisp acidity and gentle tannins. Good black-cherry flavors and tannins linger in a long, dry finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Oct. 29, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: Its traditional partner is red meat, beef or lamb. It would also go well with charcuterie, aromatic cheeses and vegetable dishes crafted for bold flavors. It was excellent with a dish pasta with a roasted eggplant pesto with garlic and parsley.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its sturdy construction and taint-free Diam cork suggest the possibility for some aging, but natural, low-sulfur wines may not be the best candidates for cellaring. I’d enjoy it now, while it’s fresh and delicious.

Wine-Searcher.com’s database shows a $17 average U.S. retail price; that’s consistent with my local tab, and it’s a fine value in this under-$20 range.

