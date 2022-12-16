Santa Tresa 2020 “Rina Russa” Terre Siciliane Frappato ($17.99)

Made with organic indigenous Sicilian Frapatto grapes and billed as vegan friendly, Santa Tresa “Rina Russa” Frappato is a pretty, rather light cherry-red color in the glass. Pleasant mixed-berry and cherry aromas greet the nose, leading into a mouth-watering cherry-berry flavor shaped by crisp, fresh-fruit acidity. At room temperature it’s a food-friendly table wine; chill it a little for a lovely aperitif. An appealing wine, a real treat with a relatively little-known grape from Sicily. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: VIAS Imports Ltd., NYC. (Dec. 14, 2022)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests drinking it slightly chilled with grilled tuna, swordfish, bluefish and similar dishes typical of Sicily’s Ragusa region, and that sounds fine. Wine-Searcher.com, in contrast, suggests beef or venison. We enjoyed it with a meatless version of pasta e fagioli made with Rancho Gordo Borlotto Magnifico beans.

WHEN TO DRINK: Its rather light and fresh flavor suggests a wine not made for aging. Drink it up over the next year or so, and watch out for newer vintages.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail falls a bit under my $18 local price, but it’s a good table red and still a good value under $20.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a producer fact sheet in English.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Santa Tresa “Rina Russa” Frappato on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to find a fact sheet on the Frappato grape and listings for dozens of other wines made with it.

Learn more about Terre Siciliane, the new (2011) IGT title for wines made in the entire Sicilia region, comprising the main island of Sicily and its satellite islands.