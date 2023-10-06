Mocali 2019 “Fossetti” Rosso Toscano ($15.99)

Made in Tuscany’s Montalcino region from 80% Sangiovese and 20% Canaiolo and labeled as unfiltered, Mocali “Fossetti” Rosso Toscano ois an appealing example of a good, affordable Tuscan table red. Dark reddish-purple in color with a clear garnet edge, its delicious fresh black-fruit aromas waft from the glass, an appealing blend of black cherry, berries, and subtle spice. Mouth-filling flavors follow the nose, shaped by fresh-fruit acidity and soft, palatable tannins. It stays in balance with reasonable 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Oct. 5, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The importer suggests serving this wine with pasta or rice dishes, meats, or cheese. Knowing Sangiovese’s affinity for tomatoes, we were very happy with a simple bowl of spaghetti with fresh-garden tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delicious now and not really meant for aging, but its abundant fruit and good balance suggest that there’s no rush to finish your stash.

VALUE:

At Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail or even my local $16 price, this tasty Tuscan is a fine value in the middle teens.

WEB LINK:

Here is importer Skurnik’s fact sheet on this Rosso Toscano.

Here is more about Moscali, the Montalcino-based producer of this wine, plus a portfolio full of Brunellos.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

