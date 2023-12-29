Jean-Paul Brun 2022 “Le Ronsay” Beaujolais ($15.99)

Made with organically grown Gamay grapes from young vines, Jean-Paul Brun 2022 “Le Ronsay” Beaujolais shows an attractive bright red-cherry color in the glass. Ripe cherries and fresh red berries mingle in the aroma with a spicy back note of floral black pepper. The flavor is full of juicy red fruit and perky acidity that persists in a very long finish. Fermented in concrete vats with never a touch of oak, it’s a fruit cocktail but not a fruit bomb: A balanced, delicious young Beaujolais from J. P. Brun. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: LDM Wines LLC, NYC; Louis/Dressner Selections (Dec. 27, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: It’s good enough to enjoy on its own but like its cousins from nearby Burgundy, should be a versatile pairing with a range of foods from pork or poultry to egg or bean dishes or almost anything mushrooms. It was a delight with a deeply flavored mushroom risotto.

WHEN TO DRINK: While it’s possible that its Burgundian style could shepherd it into something fascinating with time in a good cellar, it’s so fresh and delicious now, and so affordably priced, that it seems silly not to buy it and drink it up.

VALUE:

This is a spectacularly good basic Beaujolais, and Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail is more than fair.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet on Jean-Paul Brun and his wines from importer LDM Wines. There’s also a transcript of an interview with J.P. Brun about the 2022 vintage at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Jean-Paul Brun “Le Ronsay” Beaujolais on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Jean-Paul Brun’s Domaine des Terres Dorees find listings for a portfolio of wines from this producer.

Read about Beaujolais at this Wine-Searcher link and browse dozens of other Beaujolais wines and their vendors.