Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Reserva

Frescobaldi 2020 Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Reserva ($14.99)

Dark reddish-purple with a clear ruby edge, Frescobaldi 2020 Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Reserva breathes appetizing scents of ripe black cherries and blackberries, with subtler earthy back notes of coffee and cedar. Mouth-filling and medium-bodied, black fruit flavors gain structure from tart acidity and soft but persistent tannic astringency. An excellent Riserva, it benefits from the nuances that wood aging imparts but does not succumb to them. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Shaw-Ross International Importers, Miramar, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: The importer suggests robust dishes like barbecued meat and beef stews, and aged cheeses, and Wine-Searcher.com advises pairing it with lamb. I’m just about always happy with pasta with Chianti, like our choice, an umami-rich roasted mushroom ragu over spaghetti.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s delightful now, so there’s no need to cellar it. However, the back label declares it a wine of “superb longevity.” I wouldn’t advise putting it away for your grandchildren to enjoy, but assuming proper temperature-controlled cellar conditions, I wouldn’t worry about holding it for five more years.

VALUE:

My local price undersold Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, but this fine Chianti is a good value even in the upper teens.

WEB LINK:

Here’s Frescobaldi’s Nipozzano page. Fair warning: Some browsers may have trouble with this page, and the seasonal background of stylized snowflakes drifting down the page can get annoying.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Frescobaldi 2020 Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Reserva on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about Tuscany’s Chianti Rufina sub-region and browse dozens of the area’s wines.

Read about Castello Nipozzano and look for wines from its portfolio at this Wine-Searcher link.