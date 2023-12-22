Tastings

Noval Black Reserve Porto ($29.99)

A traditional Port blend of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, Tinto Cão, and Sousão grapes, Noval Black Reserve Porto isn’t quite black in the glass, but it’s definitely a dark blackish-purple. Appealing blueberry scents rise first from the glass, leading to a rich, sweet flavor that’s not merely sugary-sweet but shows fascinating complex nuances of sweet dates, dried cherries and dried figs, plus a touch of dark chocolate in the background. Served chilled as the producer advises, there’s perceptible heat from 19.5% alcohol. Its bold sweet-fruit flavor mellows, though, as the wine airs and warms in the glass. U.S. importer: Vintus LLC, NYC. (Dec. 21, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: It’s designed as an easy-drinking Port for enjoyment on its own or even as an ingredient in cocktails. Try it, though, with nuts, cheeses, or dark chocolate; it was spectacular with a dark, fudgy homemade brownie.

WHEN TO DRINK: In contrast with vintage Port, it’s not made for aging. Buy it, drink it, don’t worry about it going over the hill, but there’s no need to cellar it.

VALUE:
My $30 local price was significantly above Wine-Searcher.com’s $23 average U.S. retail,, with scattered vendors offering it for as little as $16. Reserve Ruby Port typically sells in the $20 to $30 range, and as always, it makes sense to shop for value.

WEB LINK:
The QR code on the back label takes you to Noval’s Black Porto page.

For more extensive information, visit importer Vintus’s Noval Black Port page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:
Check prices and find vendors for Noval Black Reserve Porto on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Quinta do Noval and browse its Port portfolio at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Reserve Ruby Port and find listings for dozens of other wines of this type.

