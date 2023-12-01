Famille Perrin 2020 “Nature” Côtes du Rhône ($13.99)

Dubbed “Nature” because it’s made with certified organic grapes, Famille Perrin 2020 “Nature” Côtes du Rhône shows an attractive dark-ruby color all the way to a thin clear edge, with bright crimson glints against the light. A lovely mix of ripe raspberries and cherries fill the nose and palate, with floral black pepper and a distant whiff of roses following. Firm acidity and palatable tannic astringency build structure, with potent 14.5% alcohol staying out of the way. It all adds up to a fine Southern Rhône red at a value price. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands, Birmingham, Ala. (Nov. 29, 2023)

FOOD MATCH: Red meat – beef or lamb or even game – is the customary companion, but it will also work well with roast poultry (think holiday feasts), cheese dishes, a cheese pizza or pasta with tomato-based sauces.

WHEN TO DRINK: Generic Côtes du Rhône isn’t known for long aging, but this quality model should hold, or even evolve, in a good cellar through 2025 and possibly beyond. On the other hand, why not enjoy it now, while it’s showing so well?

VALUE:

I found it for a dollar less than Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail. In either case, it’s an excellent value in the middle teens. The wine could justify a tab several dollars higher, but I’d be wary of a retailer that sought that kind of margin.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed English-language fact sheet from Famille Perrin.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Perrin “Nature” Côtes du Rhône on Wine-Searcher.com.

Learn more about Famille Perrin and browse sources for its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about Côtes du Rhône and find listings for dozens of wines from the region.