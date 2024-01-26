Bouchon Pais Viejo Maule Valley

Bouchon 2022 Pais Viejo Maule Valley Chile Pais ($14.99)

Lift up a glass of light cherry color J. Bouchon Pais Viejo from Chile’s Maule Valley and enjoy a scent of mixed fruit so fresh that it evokes an image of summer produce stands: Raspberry, strawberry, a hint of apple, a tart whiff of cranberry. Fresh ripe fruit mirrors the nose in an appealing if rustic flavor framed by zippy acidity. Just a hint of earthy minerality shows in a long finish, with modest 12% alcohol staying out of the way. U.S. importer: Vine Connections, Sausalito, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The importer suggests that this wine pairs well with pasta and fish or as an aperitif. I’d go along with the fish, maybe, if we’re talking stronger, oily fish like salmon or mackerel.

WHEN TO DRINK: This is a wine to drink up. The 2022 vintage is relatively new in the market, but look for the youngest vintage you can find.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail matches my local tab. It’s a fair price for a refreshing, fun quaff that scores well on enjoyment points and goes well with food.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an informative link from importer Vine Connections.

Read more about the wine in English or Spanish at this link from producer J. Bouchon.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for J. Bouchon Pais Viejo on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read more about the historic Pais (Mission) grape variety at this Wine-Searcher link, where you can browse dozens of other Pais wines and vendors.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for more about Chile’s Maule Valley and other wines of the region.