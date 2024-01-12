Bründlmayer 2022 “L & T” Langenlois Grüner Veltliner ($16.99)

Designated “L & T” for “Leicht und Trocken” (“Light and Dry”), Bründlmayer 2022 “L & T” Grüner Veltliner is made with certified organic grapes. Clear light brass color in the glass, it lofts up a distinct earthy, pleasant scent of damp wool that dances with apple and peach aromas and a grind of white pepper. Fresh, juicy white stone fruit flavors and lime zest find balance with crisp, food-friendly acidity on the palate, with light prickly petillance hovering at the threshold of perception. Fascinating white wine, best only lightly chilled so its subtle and complex flavors show … but is the woolly character a bug or a feature? 11% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines LLC, NYC. (Jan. 11, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Weingut Brundlmayer advises pairing it with an aperitif, lighter starters, fish dishes, fresh cheeses, and stir-fries with vegetables, fish or chicken. We enjoyed it with mild cheeses and – wait for it – buttered popcorn!

WHEN TO DRINK: Fresh, prickly, and subtly delicious, this is a wine to drink young. The 2023 vintage is already out in Austria and Germany and will appear worldwide soon. You needn’t worry about 2022 or even 2021 being around the bend, but choose the most recent vintage you can find.

VALUE:

It’s a fine buy at my $17 local price, which significantly undersold Wine-Searcher.com’s $22 average U.S. retail. Check individual vendors on Wine-Searcher, though, as many shops of offer it from the mid-teens to $20.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed fact sheet in English on Weingut Bründlmayer’s site.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Bründlmayer 2022 “L & T” Grüner Veltliner on Wine-Searcher.com.

Discover the Grüner Veltliner grape and find links to many bottlings and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about Weingut Bründlmayer and find listings to other wines in its portfolio.