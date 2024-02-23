Florent Cosme 2022 “Gross Pierre” Vouvray Sec ($19.99)

Brassy-golden in color, certified organic and biodynamic, Cosme “Gross Pierre” is made from 100% Chenin Blanc. White fruit scents of apples and pears add subtle back notes of rose petals and lime juice in a complex aroma. Flavors carry over on the palate in a textured, almost unctuous yet dry flavor with a high note of acidity holding it all together. Chalky minerality joins the choir in a very long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Feb. 22, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Versatile with food, it would go well with poultry, pork, sausages, oily fish, or spicy Asian fare. We enjoyed it with a hearty cool-weather meal of Beyond Bratwurst with sauerkraut and onions,

WHEN TO DRINK: Chenin Blanc can be cellared effectively and has potential to evolve well under controlled conditions. Still, this wine is such a delight now, I’d just as soon drink it up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $23 average U.S. retail, but I found it for $20 and it’s widely available in that range. It’s a stunning Vouvray, well worth the toll.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a technical sheet on importer Skurnik’s website. For more about Florent Cosme and his wines, visit this Skurnik link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Cosme “Gross Pierre” Vouvray on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read more about Vouvray and browse a variety of examples at this Wine-Searcher link,

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to learn more about the Vouvray grape and browse other wines made with this variety.