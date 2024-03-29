Lena Filliatreau 2022 Saumur ($19.99)

Organic and biodynamic and widely available for less than $20, Lena Filliatreau Saumur is one of the best value Loire Chenin Blancs I’ve enjoyed in a while. Clear gold in color, it breathes delicious scents of honeydew melon, clover honey, white flowers, and complex citrus notes of lemon, lime, and lime zest. All that fruit comes together in a rich, full-bodied flavor (14% alcohol) that’s dry but so textured that it almost seems as sweet as ripe, juicy fruit. Made in stainless steel without a touch of oak, it’s bright and appetizing, with a touch of stony minerality in a long finish. U.S. importer: LDM Wines Inc., NYC. (March 27, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Chenin Blanc is versatile and food-friendly. The producer suggests pairing it with seafood, fish, and cheeses. We enjoyed it with several vegetable dishes: Roasted cauliflower, chilled asparagus in an oil-and-lemon vinaigrette, and a fiery Nepalese-style dal tadka.

WHEN TO DRINK: Although Chenin Blanc in general can benefit from cellar time, the producer advises drinking this wine “in its youth.” I’d compromise by suggesting that you enjoy it within three or four years of the vintage. If you cellar one longer, please let me know how it goes!

VALUE:

This excellent Loire Chenin Blanc is well worth Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail and even my local $20 price.

WEB LINK:

Domaine Filliatreau’s web page is available in French and English. Here’s the English-language info page for the Saumur.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Lena Filliatreau Saumur on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about the white wines of Saumur and find links to other Chenin Blanc wines of the region at this Wine-Searcher link,

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read more about Chenin Blanc and find links to other good wines of this variety.