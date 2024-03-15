Los Conejos Malditos 2021 Vino de la Tierra de Castilla Tempranillo Carbónico ($14.99)

Very dark purple in color with a garnet edge, Los Conejos Malditos breathes good, characteristic Tempranillo aromas and flavors: Black cherries, a whiff of licorice, and a hint of something floral like violets. Black cherries and plums are well structured with brisk acidity and soft but perceptible tannins in the flavor. A hint of stony minerality joins the party in a fairly long finish. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Valkyrie Selections, Healdsburg, Calif. (March 13, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests serving this wine with appetizers, pasta, and barbecue. It worked very well with a simple spaghetti and meat sauce made with Beyond Beef crumbles.

WHEN TO DRINK: There’s no need to gulp it down immediately, and its modern screw cap will protect it from cork taint. That said, though, it’s not really a wine for cellaring. Enjoy it at your leisure.

VALUE:

This food-friendly, textured red is a fine value at my local price and Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the importer’s technical sheet. Producer Mas Que Vino has an English-language page about the wine at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Los Conejos Malditos on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for more information about Spain’s Castilla and La Mancha regions and find dozens of other wines from the area.

Learn more about the Tempranillo grape and browse its wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.