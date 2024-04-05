Art of Earth 2021 Mendoza Cabernet Sauvignon ($13.99)

Made with certified organic grapes and billed as non-GMO and vegan, this delicious Art of Earth Mendoza Cabernet Sauvignon is dark purple in the glass, shading to an attractive garnet edge. Ripe scents of currants, cherries, and plums lead into a bright, freshly acidic flavor that follows the nose. Juicy red cherries and mixed fruit carry through with soft tannins that linger in an appealing flavor, free of oak and moderate at 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Mack & Schüle Inc., Key Biscayne, Florida. (April 4, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The importer suggests red meat, lamb or pepper-crusted ahi tuna and cheese, sauces or reductions as excellent pairings. We enjoyed it with a test comparison of Beyond and Impossible plant-based burgers and a quality burger from a local diner.

WHEN TO DRINK: Good balance, ample fruit, and a sturdy screw cap should keep it in good condition for a while, although it doesn’t strike me as a candidate for long cellaring. Drink it now or over the next few years.

VALUE:

It’s a very good value in the lower to middle teens.

WEB LINK:

Importer Mack & Schühle offers a detailed fact sheet at this link.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Mack & Schühle’s Art of Earth series on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read more about Mendoza and browse a collection of wines from this region at this Wine-Searcher link.