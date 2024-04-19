Sanctum NV “Stix & Bugs” Stajerska Slovenia Piquette ($17.99)

A blend of Blaufrankisch, Zweigelt, and Pinot Noir grapes, Sanctum “Stix & Bugs” Piquette is described as a red frizzante (lightly sparkling) wine and sealed with a beer-bottle style crown cap. Hazy rosy-orange in color with distinct sediment collected at the bottom of the bottle, it pours up with a thick pinkish foam that falls back fast. Right out of the refrigerator it seems simple and fresh, strawberry scents with a touch of damp clay. As it warms in the glass it becomes much more complex, adding notes of yeast, a faint hint of dairy, and a leafy, vegetal whiff of the forest floor. Dry and prickly with gentle carbonation, it’s dry and light with just 8% alcohol. A good pick for spring or summer sipping. U.S. importer: Vinum USA Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J. (April 19, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Treat it as a sparkling wine, versatile with a range of foods or enjoyed on its own. I enjoyed it with a veggie pizza slice, spicy brothy beans, and even a simple salad.

WHEN TO DRINK: Piquette isn’t made for aging. The in-bottle fermentation and low-acid construction don’t bode well for long storage. Pop the cap and drink up.

Wine-Searcher.com’s $25 average U.S. retail appears to be an outlier, with actual retail prices ranging from $11.39 to $22. I’d buy it again in the teens, but perhaps not for $25.

Sanctum Wines has an extensive website in English. Here’s a link to a page outlining their wine making philosophy, their story, and their wines. For specifics on this piquette, check this producer fact sheet.

