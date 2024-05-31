Atilia 2021 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo ($18.99/1 liter)

Certified organic and made with organic grapes, Atilia Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is a fun and food-friendly Italian red that qualifies as a bargain in its generous liter bottle. Dark purple in color with a garnet rim, its aromas center on black cherry and dark chocolate, with a subtle touch of rosemary and basil in the background. Fresh, dry black fruit elevates the flavor, with bright acidity and just a whiff of tannic astringency to provide structure. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Fruit of the Vines Inc., Long Island City, NY, for Vinotas Selections. (May 29, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The MYSA Natural Wine site suggests barbecue, pizza, and charcuterie, and those all sound good. It’s also fine with steaks or burgers or roasted or char-grilled vegetables. It was perfect with our simple lunch of pasta with fresh, garlicky tomato sauce.

WHEN TO DRINK: While there’s no immediate rush, and good balance plus a sturdy screwcap should protect it, this rustic everyday table wine is probably best drunk up over the next year or two.

At the equivalent of just over $14 for a regular bottle for my local price and Wine-Searcher.com’s $14 average U.S. retail for the liter, this tasty red is an excellent value.

Vinotas Selections, the distributor, has an active presence on its Facebook page. You’ll also find plenty of information about the wine, the Abruzzo region, and its producer, Cantina Jasci, at the MYSA Natural Wine vendor site. Finally, the winery offers a detailed fact sheet in English (without the fancy export label) at this link.

