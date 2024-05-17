Berger Lower Austria Zweigelt

Berger 2021 Lower Austria Zweigelt ($17.99/1 liter)

Affordable in its one-liter bottle and approachable for mild-weather enjoyment, Berger Zweigelt hails from Northeastern Austria’s Niederosterreich (Lower Austria) region. It shows a clear, medium-dark ruby color with reddish-purple glints, and offers delicious scents of tart cherries and red berries. Aromatic cranberries join the cherry-berry character on the palate, nicely structured with acidity and soft tannins. Stony minerality joins the choir in a long finish. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (May 15, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: This wine’s fresh, tart, and fruity flavors are made to go with pork or roast poultry, and it’s approachable enough to make a match with pizza and tomato-sauced pasta dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: Good Zweigelt can respond well to cellaring, but this wine is really meand for enjoyment, not investment. Buy it, drink it, get some more.

VALUE:

This tasty red is well worth my local $18 price for a full liter bottle, which works out to less than $14 for a standard 750 ml bottle. Additionally, Wine-Searcher.com show a $13 average U.S. retail with some vendors offering it under $10, so comparison shopping is warranted.

WEB LINK:

Here’s an importer’s fact sheet on the similar 2022 vintage of this wine. This Skurnik link will take you to an article and photos about Weingut Berger, the family-run winery in Austria’s Kremstal region.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Berger Zweigelt on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read Wine-Searcher’s information page on the Niederosterreich (Lower Austria) and browse wines and vendors from the region.

Discover Zweigelt, an early 20th century cross between Saint-Laurent and Blaufranchish at this Wine-Searcher link.