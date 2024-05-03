El Mozo 2022 Herrigoia Rioja Alavesa ($15.99)

Dark purple in color with a bright garnet edge, Herrigoia Rioja Alavesa breathes fresh cherry and plum aromas with back notes of roses and a pleasant earthy scent. Fresh red-fruit flavors carry over on the palate, shaped by brisk acidity and soft tannins. 14.1% alcohol imparts a perceptible but not annoying touch of heat. A blend of 85% Tempranillo and 15% of the white grapes Viura and Malvasia, it was made with organic farming methods and minimal intervention in the winemaking, fermented with carbonic maceration, made and aged in concrete vats with no oak. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (May 2, 2024)

https://www.skurnik.com/

FOOD MATCH: Red meat, particularly lamb, is the classic match for red Rioja, although this lighter-style item, unoaked and made with carbonic maceration, goes well with plant-based dishes like our choice, Rancho Gordo Mayocoba beans in a spicy, Mexican-style preparation.

WHEN TO DRINK: Rioja in general is an ageworthy red, but this lighter-style, affordable item is drinking beautifully now. That’s what carbonic maceration does. Drink up, don’t cellar it.

VALUE:

This approachable, oak-free Rioja is a fine value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $16 average U.S. retail, which matches my local price; and an even better deal if you can find it in the $12-$14 range offered by some vendors on Wine-Searcher.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet on this wine from the importer, Skurnik Wines. For more background, see this Skurnik report on the producer, Compañón Arrieta (also known as El Mozo).

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for El Mozo Herrigoia Rioja Alavesa on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Rioja Alavesa and browse wines and vendors from this Spanish wine region.

For more about the Rioja red varietal blend and a list of wines of this type, see this Wine-Searcher link,

Find other wines in the El Mozo Rioja portfolio ad browse vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.