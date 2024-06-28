Gourgonnier Baux de Provence Rouge

Mas de Gourgonnier 2021 Les Baux de Provence ($18.99)

Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence is very dark blackish-purple with bright garnet glints. Its all-organic varietal blend changes with each harvest; this 2021 is Syrah (38%), Grenache (22%), Cabernet Sauvignon (22%), and Carignan (18%). A fresh raspberry scent shows first, followed by blackberries, black cherries, black pepper and fresh basil in subtle complexity. Black fruit flavors come through on the palate, formed by mouth-watering acidity, wispy tannins, and earthy minerality. Modest 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines & Spirits, NYC, North Berkeley Imports in Berkeley, Calif., and other regional importers. (June 27, 2021)

FOOD MATCH: This excellent Provence red is a natural for steaks and burgers, grilled chicken, tomato-sauced pasta, meatless cheese dishes, hearty vegan lentil or bean stews, and just about anywhere a good European-style red table wine would go.

WHEN TO DRINK: This 2021 vintage is drinking beautifully now, but this is not a wine for long-term cellaring. Still, a couple of years under reasonably cool storage conditions shouldn’t do it any harm. Note that the 2022 vintage is already in the U.S. market, and the 2023 is showing up in France, so you can pay your money and take your choice.

VALUE:

My local $19 tab, only a dollar more than I paid for the 2016 vintage, was a bit under Wine-Searcher.com’s $20 U.S. average retail price, and it’s often available in some regions for a couple of dollars below my price. This wine is an excellent value.

WEB LINK

Importer Skurnik Wines & Spirits offers this detailed fact sheet for the 2021 Mas de Gourgonnier. You can read more about the producer on this Skurnik page. You can also follow Mas de Gourgonnier’s Instagram page (in French).

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

