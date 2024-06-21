Don’t overlook Italian white wine

When the conversation turns to Italian wine, I immediately think of delicious reds like Chianti and Brunello. But Italy makes really good white wines, too.

Just about every corner of Italy produces excellent white wines. Many of them are based on local grapes of ancient heritage that make remarkable wines with a delicious difference.

Today let’s celebrate a collection of noteworthy Italian white wines that I’ve often enjoyed. Listed by region from north to south (with associate links to wine and vendor information from Wine-Searcher.com) they are:

Piedmont: Arneis, Timorasso

Lombardy: Trebbiano di Lugana

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Ribolla Gialla and Friulano

Liguria and Sardinia Vermentino

Tuscany: Vernaccia di San Gimignano

Umbria: Orvieto Classico

Marche: Verdicchio

Abruzzo: Pecorino

Campania: Fiano, Falanghina, and today’s featured wine for paid-tier subscribers, Greco di Tufo

Sicily: Grillo, Etna Bianco

We’ll save for another occasion Italy’s delicious white sparkling wines like Franciacorta, Prosecco, and Moscato d’Asti; and sweet wines like Sicily’s Marsala and Tuscany’s Vin Santo.

I’ll add a warning asterisk to Pinot Grigio from Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia: Soave from Veneto, Tuscany, and beyond; and other mass-market Italian white wines made with more attention to quantity than quality. Keep in mind, though, that there are exceptions to that rule, such as Pinot Grigio from Friuli’s Colli Orientale and its neighboring hillside regions, which are almost always worth seeking out. It’s never wise to condemn any wine genre without considering the delicious exceptions.

