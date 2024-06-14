Famille Perrin 2022 Réserve Côtes du Rhône Rosé ($12.99)

Made with organically grown Cinsault, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Syrah grapes vinified in stainless steel with no touch of oak, Famille Perrin 2022 Réserve Côtes du Rhône Rosé is a fresh and delicious wine for summer enjoyment, yet it’s complex and interesting enough to grab your attention. Closer to pale bronze than pink in color, it lifts up appealing scents of honeysuckle and mixed citrus. Citrus flavors of orange, tangerine and lime carry over on the palate in a refreshing flavor shaped with plenty of crisp acidity for balance, with moderate 13% alcohol staying out of the way. U.S. importer: Vineyard Brands Inc., Birmingham, Ala. (June 13, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: This sippable rosé is just right for summer enjoyment on its own, but its pleasant citric character makes it a versatile food match too. It should go well with vegetable dishes, shrimp and other shellfish, chicken from the grill, and hot-and-spicy fare. It was fine with a fiery Mexican-style bean dish.

WHEN TO DRINK: It won’t fade in the short term, but its fresh fruit suggests drinking it up and looking for the next vintage. The 2023 is already coming into the market.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $15 average U.S. retail price, which isn’t out of line for this quality rosé. It’s widely available in the lower teens, though, and even under $10 in some markets, so it’s wise to shop around.

WEB LINK:

This link will take you to Famille Perrin’s’s English-language fact sheet on the 2022 rosé, with links to details on other recent vintages.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône Rosé on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for information about Famille Perrin and browse vendors for its portfolio, including its flagship wine, Chateau de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape