Pine Ridge 2023 Chenin Blanc-Viognier ($13.99)

A clear straw-color blend of 80% Chenin Blanc from Clarksburg and 20% Viognier from Lodi, Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier presents a symphony of citrus and stone fruit on the nose and palate: mango and peach, mandarin orange and lime, with hints of honey joining in a bright, fresh flavor with just a hint of fresh-fruit sweetness well balanced by zippy acidity. It’s all fruit without a touch of oak, and easy sipping at a modest 12% alcohol. (July 11, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Chenin Blanc is delightfully versatile and food-friendly. The producer recommends an array of food matches from appetizers like goat cheese, radishes, and olives, Thai curries, frittata with sweet onions and ricotta, or a shrimp and avocado tostada. It worked beautifully for us with pasta with garlic, Kalamata olives and olive oil and a summer salad with goat cheese.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not a wine meant for long-term aging, but Chenin Blanc holds up nicely over time, and this brand-new vintage is certainly safe to hold for a few years.

My local price matches the $14 average U.S. retail at Wine-Searcher.com; some vendors offer it for just $10. It’s a fine value across this range, but it obviously makes sense to shop for price.

