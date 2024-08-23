Delalle “la Burette” Val de Loire

Domaine Timothee Delalle 2022 “la Burette” Val de Loire ($14.99)

A typical Loire Valley red blend of Gamay (75%) and Cabernet Franc (25%), this is a clear, dark reddish-purple wine with a thin garnet edge. A luscious strawberry and cherry scent leaps from the glass, with an elusive hint of espresso behind them. Red-fruit flavors follow through on the palate with fruit so juicy that it almost seems as sweet as a ripe strawberry, but fresh-fruit acidity provides necessary structure and holds it in balance. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Wine Craft, Cincinnati, Ohio, Planet Wine in California, and possibly other regional distributors. (Aug. 22, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Typical of Gamay, this is a versatile food wine that would go well with poultry, pork, salmon, charcuterie, French cheeses, and spicy plant-based fare like our choice, crisply air-fried Sichuanese-flavor tofu.

WHEN TO DRINK: No rush, but it’s not a wine for cellaring. Buy it, drink it, enjoy it.

I’m impressed with this wine’s quality-price ratio in the middle teens.

Here’s a fact sheet from distributor Planet Wine.

Sadly, Wine-Searcher.com strikes out on this limited production Loire red. Check with your retailer or the distributors Wine Craft in Cincinnati, Ohio and Planet Wine in Northern California; or look for similar regional blends that play in the same ballpark at Cab Franc – Gamay blends on Wine-Searcher. Also check its page on Val de Loire IGP wines.