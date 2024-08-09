Jean Aubron 2022 Cuvée Elégance Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Sur Lie Grand Fief de l’Audigère ($14.99)

Made from sustainably grown grapes, Jean Aubron Cuvée Elégance Muscadet is aged sur lie (left on its spent yeast cells to add complexity) in glass-lined cement tanks for 10 months. A distinct greenish hue highlights its light straw color, and its inviting aroma blends white grapefruit, lemon and lime, white pepper and a hint of white flowers. Bone-dry without a whisper of sweetness, its flavors mix citrus, tart apples, and chalky minerality in a beautiful expression of Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine. 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Fruit of the Vine Selections, Long Island City, N.Y, Vinotas Selections. (Aug. 7, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Oysters, crab, and lobster, shellfish in general are the natural match for this wine from France’s salty Atlantic coast at the mouth of the Loire. It would go well, too, with mild goat cheese, mushroom pasta, or green vegetable dishes like our choice, air-fried okra pods straight from the garden.

WHEN TO DRINK: This wine is so young and fresh and full of life that I’d be tempted to drink it up soon. However, if you have a quality cellar, Sur lie Muscadet has potential to gain added complexity with several years of aging.

It’s an excellent value in the middle teens. Wine-Searcher.com lists a $14 average U.S. retail price.

Importer Vinotas selections features Jean Aubron and the 2022 Muscadet in this recent Facebook post. Here’s a link to Muscadet Aubron’s website (in French).

