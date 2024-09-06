Boutinot Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge

Boutinot 2021 Cuvée Jean-Paul Méditerranée Rouge ($7.99)

A clear, dark reddish-purple blend of Grenache (70%) and Syrah (30%), Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge breathes fresh raspberry aromas and whiffs of brown spice. Good red-berry fruit flavors start softly on the first taste, but fresh-fruit acidity and soft tannins build structure on the palate. Lingering fruit and tannic astringency linger in a long finish. This isn’t a fancy wine, but it offers significant value in the $10 (or less) range. 13.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Boutinot USA Inc., Sanford, Florida. (Sept. 4, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The back label suggests barbecued meats and grilled vegetables. The importer also suggests grilled meats, casseroles, BLTs, pizzas and mature, hard cheeses.

WHEN TO DRINK: The screw cap is protective, but the wine isn’t meant for aging. Drink up over the next year or two.

VALUE:

At my $8 local price it’s a no-brainer for an everyday evening meal. It still qualifies as a decent value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $11 average U.S. retail.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed tech sheet from Regal Wines, a New Jersey distributor.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Cuvée Jean-Paul Rouge on Wine-Searcher.com.

Click this Wine-Searcher link to learn about the broad Méditerranée IGP region and browse many of its wines.

Read more about Grenache-Syrah blends and find more offerings and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Explore Boutinot Wines’ portfolio at this Wine-Searcher link.