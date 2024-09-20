Tastings

Division 2022 Ouest Columbia Valley Red Wine ($17.99)

An offbeat but persuasive blend of Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, and Syrah, Division Ouest Columbia Valley Red is made with organic and sustainably farmed grapes, organic yeast nutrient, and limited sulfiting. It’s a dark reddish-purple color shading to a clear garnet edge, and breathes appealing scents that testify to its mixed varietal sources: Ripe cherries, mixed red berries, and – coming across more clearly in its flavor – freshly ground black pepper and subtle smoke and leather. Fresh-fruit acidity makes it food-friendly, and a hint of tannic astringency adds structure that becomes more evident in the long finish. There’s a hint of warmth, but 13.5% alcohol is well within reasonable limits. (Sept. 19, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The producer describes this as a pizza-party wine, which hints at a style more suited to casual events than formal dining. Pizza and pasta, burgers, modern plant-based burgers, chile con or sin carne and similar hearty fare would suit it well.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s hard to predict cellaring hopes for unusual varietal blends, but while this young wine is fun and easy now, I don’t see it as a candidate for extended cellaring.

VALUE:
I grabbed this wine locally for $18, which proved a good bargain considering the wine’s $22 price at the winery and Wine-Searcher.com’s $22 average U.S. retail

WEB LINK:
Here’s the producer’s Ouest fact sheet and ordering page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:
Check prices and find vendors for Division Ouest Columbia Valley Red on Wine-Searcher.com.

Discover Washington State’s Columbia Valley and its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.

This Wine-Searcher link features the Division Wine Co. portfolio of wines, with retail prices and links to buy.

