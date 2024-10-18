Castello di Gabbiano 2022 “Cavaliere d’Oro” Chianti ($10)

Dark garnet in color and made from a blend of 90% Sangiovese with 10% indigenous Tuscan red grapes, Castello di Gabbiano Chianti fits the definition of a good, affordable, food-friendly basic Chianti. It shows Chianti’s typical aromas of dried cherries and ripe black cherries with back notes of spring violets and freshly turned earth. Tart cherry flavors carry over with brisk acidity and palatable tannins. Moderate 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: TWE Imports, Napa, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: Pizza, pasta, grilled steak and other red meat: These are Chianti’s traditional companions. Plant-based options might include meatless tomato-sauced pastas and Italian-style eggplant or squash dishes.

WHEN TO DRINK: The winery notes that this wine, like most basic Chianti, does not require aging and should be drunk in its first two years of life. That only takes us into 2024, and I think that’s pushing it, but definitely buy it to enjoy during the coming year, not to cellar.

VALUE:

This is a great value Chianti at Wine-Searcher.com’s $10 average U.S. retail. Many vendors offer it for even a few dollars less.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the winery’s English-language fact sheet on Gabbiano Chianti..

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Gabbiano Chianti on Wine-Searcher.com.

Refresh your knowledge of Chianti and browse many wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

Here is Wine-Searcher’s Sangiovese page, with a portfolio of wines and vendors.

This Wine-Searcher page offers brief information about Cavaliere d’Oro (also known as Castello di Gabbiano) and a portfolio of wines from this historic wine producer of Tuscany that dates back to the 10th Century.