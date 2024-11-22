Jean-Marc Lafont 2022 Domaine de Bel-Air Beaujolais-Villages Les Granits Bleus ($15.99)

Showing an attractive reddish-purple color in the glass and breathing appealing red-fruit scents of cherry and light raspberry with back notes of black pepper, licorice, and a hint of wet stones, Jean-Marc Lafont’s Les Granits Bleus is a delightful Beaujolais-Villages. Mouth-filling and balanced, it’s well-suited for service on the Thanksgiving Day banquet table or with any meal. It’s dry and properly acidic, with a structure framed by soft tannins and minerality that make it sing with food. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Nov. 21, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: We’re thinking of roast turkey and hearty plant-based mushroom-filled dishes for Thanksgiving week, but it’s versatile at the table with poultry, red meats, cheeses, and bean-based entrees like ratatouille.

WHEN TO DRINK: Although not meant for long-term cellaring, this balanced and gently tannic red would likely hold up and possibly gain complexity over the next three years or more.

This excellent Beaujolais-Villages is a fine value at Wine-Searcher.com’s $18 average U.S. retail, and it can be found widely for a dollar or two less.

Here is importer Skurnik’s info page on Les Granits Bleus. Skurnik also offers this interesting article and photos about the artisanal Beaujolais producers it distributed, including Jean-Marc Lafont.

