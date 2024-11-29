Les Belles Roches 2022 Bourgogne Blanc ($19.99)

Clear light gold in color, Les Belles Roches Bourgogne Blanc is made from sustainably grown Chardonnay grapes on 30-year-old vines, vinified with indigenous yeasts. and fermented and aged in stainless steel to preserve its distinctive fruit flavors. Peach and apricot aromas with a touch of lemon invite a taste. Stone-fruit and citrus scents carry over on the palate in a crisp, acidic flavor sculpted by stony minerality. Don’t serve it too cold, so as not to mask its complex and subtle flavors. Its moderate 12.5% alcohol is well suited for the dinner table. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (Nov. 28, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: A natural partner with roast chicken or turkey, cheeses, and elevated vegetable entrees, it’s a great choice for the holiday table.

WHEN TO DRINK: Some high-end white Burgundy is capable of gaining complexity with careful cellaring, but to be realistic, even very good Bourgogne Chardonnay like this is meant to be enjoyed fresh, best within three or four years after the vintage.

VALUE:

Although Wine-Searcher.com lists a $20 average U.S. retail price, many retailers offer it in the middle to upper teens. Throughout that range, it remains an excellent value in an affordable white Burgundy.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a link to importer Skurnik’s tech sheet.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Les Belles Roches Bourgogne Blanc on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Bourgogne Blanc and browse wines and vendors at this Wine-Searcher link.

See this Wine-Searcher link for more about the Chardonnay grape and a world of Chardonnay wines and vendors.