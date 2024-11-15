Seméli 2022 “Feast” Peloponnese Agiorgitiko ($12.99)

Seméli 2022 “Feast” Peloponnese Agiorgitiko is a clear reddish-purple color with rosy glints at the edges. A tasty mix of fresh fruit aromas rise from the glass: blueberries and strawberries and juicy cherries in a happy dance. All the fruit comes across in the flavor in a firm structure of brisk acidity, with light tannic astringency joining the chorus in a long, clean finish. Alcohol doesn’t intrude at a rational 13%. U.S. importer: Athenee Importers & Distributors, Hempstead, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The producer suggests serving this food-friendly wine with grilled meat, pasta with red tomato sauces, spicy sausages, and cheese. It went very well for us with a pasta crafted to match: Bucatini with a garlicky mix of kalamata olives and tangy capers with olive oil.

WHEN TO DRINK: This modest Agiorgitiko isn’t meant for long cellaring, but its good balance of fruit with acidity and tannins, plus its sturdy screwcap, suggest that you don’t have to worry about drinking it through 2025 or 2026.

VALUE:

At Wine-Searcher.com’s $13 average U.S. retail, which matches my local price, this one is a top value in a red table wine.

WEB LINK:

Here’s the importer’s fact sheet. You might also enjoy browsing producer Seméli’s pages, starting with this link to the “Feast” Agiorgitiko page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Seméli “Feast” Agiorgitiko on Wine-Searcher.com.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link for information about the Agiorgitiko grape and links to vendors.

Read about Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula and its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.