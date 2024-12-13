Commanderie des Hospitaliers 2020 Pays Cathare ($18.99)

A classic Southern French red blend of 70% Grenache, 25% Syrah, and 5% Mourvèdre, Commanderie des Hospitaliers Pays Cathare is a clear, dark reddish-purple color. Its Grenache dominance shows in juicy raspberry scents tempered by a whiff of freshly ground black pepper. Fruit flavors expand on the palate to raspberry, strawberry, plum, and appropriately sour cherry, with that peppery backdrop, fresh acidity, and soft tannins framing an appealing and food-friendly flavor. 14% alcohol is present but happily does not present as heat. U.S. importer: Aquitaine Wine USA, LLC, Berkeley, Calif.; A Jean-Christophe Calvet Selection. (Dec. 11, 2024)

FOOD MATCH: The winery’s back-label suggestions reflect this robust red wine’s affinity for red meat and bold flavors: steaks, pork loin, lamb chops, turkey, and cheese. Good plant-based options might include mushroom risotto, roasted eggplant, or grilled tempeh or seitan with rich browned onion or roasted mushroom-based sauces.

WHEN TO DRINK: This 2020 vintage seems to be near its peak and might not benefit much from further cellaring. I’d drink it over the next year or two.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com currently lists a $22 average U.S. retail price, but this appears to be a statistical glitch driven by a few high-priced merchants. It’s widely available in the upper teens and represents excellent value at that price.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a detailed fact sheet on Aquitaine Wine’s website. You’ll also find a ton of colorful winery photos on producer La Commanderie des Hospitaliers’ French-language Facebook page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Commanderie des Hospitaliers Pays Cathare on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Languedoc’s Pays Cathare wine region and its history at this Wine-Searcher link, where you’ll also find links to many wines of the region and vendors.

Follow this Wine-Searcher link to read about the Grenache-Mourvèdre-Syrah blends that have spread from the Southern Rhône and Languedoc to wine regions around the world.