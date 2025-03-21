Casal Garcia “Alegria” 2021 Lisboa Vinho Tinto ($9.99)

A blend of the Port wine grape Touriga Nacional with Alicante Bouschet and Syrah in undisclosed proportions, Casal Garcia “Alegria” Vinho Tinto is a dark reddish-purple color with a thin, clear edge. Ripe and juicy red-berry and cherry scents grab your attention, and carry over on the palate in a fresh cherry-berry flavor that’s dry and acidic, adding hints of cranberry and red plum in an appetizing flavor that lingers. 13% alcohol. U.S. importer: Avelida Inc., Nantucket, R.I. (March 20, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Casal Garcia’s page offers specific suggestions: pasta bolognese, tuna steak with soy-ginger glaze, vegetable lasagna, and cheese and meat platter. It’s a natural with burgers, pasta, and saucy bean dishes and wouldn’t be amiss with a fancier steak or chop.

WHEN TO DRINK: This wine is made to be enjoyed young and fresh, but its sturdy metal screwcap is protective. I’d choose the youngest vintage available, but this 2021 is still showing very well.

VALUE:

Wine-Searcher.com lists a $9 average U.S. retail price, with some vendors offering it for as little as $6. It’s a tasty, approachable wine and a clear value at these low-end rates.

WEB LINK:

The producer’s website is available in Portuguese dialects for Portugal and Brazil as well as German and English. Here’s the English-language Vinho Tinto page.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Casal Garcia “Alegria” on Wine-Searcher.com. (Wine-Searcher lists it as a Douro wine, but more recent vintages have moved from Douro to Portugal’s coastal Lisboa (formerly Estremadura) region.

Read about Portugal’s Tourigo Nacional grape and browse other wines made from this variety at this Wine-Searcher link.

Go to this Wine-Searcher link for information on Portugal’s Lisboa (formerly Estremadura) wine region.