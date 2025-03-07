Viña Maitia 2023 Secano Interior (Maule Valley) Aupa Pipeño ($16.99)

A throwback to Chile’s wine foundations, Viña Maitia Aupa Pipeño is a traditional blend of 80% País (Mission) with 20% Carignan made in the 400-year-old Chilean pipeño process. Ruby color, clear and rather light, it has a fresh, appealing scent of red cherries, raspberries, and pomegranate, with subtle notes of mint and fennel. All this carries over in a bright and juicy flavor that’s thirst-quenching and tart, with subtle cherry-berry character lingering in a long finish. 12% alcohol. U.S. importer: Brazos Wine Imports LLC, Brooklyn, N.Y. (March 5, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: Grilled steaks, chicken, or charcuterie would be a natural match, as would cheese dishes and casual fare like pizza, tomato-sauced pasta, or a pot of spicy, brothy red beans.

WHEN TO DRINK: Drink up the current vintage. The 2023 is delicious now, but it’s not a candidate for cellaring.

VALUE:

It’s a decent dinner wine at my local $18 price and Wine-Searcher.com’s $15 average U.S. retail price. Caution: Some $4.50 Wine-Searcher listings are actually 250ml cans.

WEB LINK:

Here’s a fact sheet on this wine from Brazos Imports, and here’s a link to an article about Viña Maita and its wine maker, David Marcel.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Viña Maitia Aupa Pipeño on Wine-Searcher.com.

Read about Chile’s Maule Valley and browse a variety of its wines at this Wine-Searcher link.