Famille Dubard 2023 Coeur du Mont Sauvignon Blanc ($12.99)

Labeled Vin du France but actually grown sustainably in France’s Sud-Ouest region, Dubard Coeur du Mont Sauvignon Blanc is a very light, brass-colored wine. It shows an appealing, surprisingly complex aroma mix of ripe peaches, lemon, and lime, and a whiff of green olive. Peach and citrus carry over in a fresh, mouth-watering flavor framed by food-friendly acidity, with intriguing rainwater-over-rocks minerality coming in on a very long finish. Modest 12.5% alcohol. U.S. importer: Skurnik Wines, NYC. (April 15, 2025)

FOOD MATCH: It would be a natural with oysters and other shellfish as well as mild, white-fleshed fish. Enjoy it also with omelets, seafood or vegetable risotto or pasta dishes, or a polenta.

WHEN TO DRINK: This is a wine meant for current enjoyment, not for cellaring; but don’t worry, it’s not going to fall apart in the next year or even three.

Wine-Searcher.com’s database calculates a $16 average U.S. retail price, with local pricing covering a spread from $12 to $21. I was delighted with my $13 local price, but this excellent white wine ranks as good value throughout the teens.

This is importer Skurnik’s link to a fact sheet on Dubard Coeur du Mont Sauvignon Blanc.

Read about the Vin de France classification (formerly Vin de Table) Here is Wine-Searcher’s info pageabout Sauvignon Blanc, with links to dozens of Sauvignon Blanc wines and vendors.