Il Follo Prosecco Extra Dry ($12.99)

Clear light greenish-gold, a pale brass color; it foams up in a frothy mousse that falls back fast, leaving a steady shower of persistent bubbles. Fresh and appealing citrus aromas and flavors, it offers a mix of lemon-lime and juicy tangerine, bone-dry without a hint of sweetness. Frothy and fresh on the palate, mixed citrus flavors mingle with bright, zippy acidity in a long, clean finish. U.S. importer: Vanguard Wines, Columbus, Ohio. (Dec.14, 2016)

FOOD MATCH: Goes just about anywhere that a white wine would go. It was fine with a warming winter-comfort food dinner of buttery mashed potatoes topped with an umami-rich ragout of sauteed mushrooms with onions and garlic.

WHEN TO DRINK: Not meant for aging, buy it, drink it, and buy more later.

VALUE:

My local price is right on the $13 average U.S. retail shown on Wine-Searcher.com. It’s a good buy for a clean, fresh and snappy bubbly at that price.

The Il Follo website is available in Italian, German and English. Here’s the English-language home page.

