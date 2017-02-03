Floods drown California drought

After three years of severe drought across much of California, rain has come back to wine country, and then some.

Bubbly On Us For your Valentine! Give delicious deliveries of award-winning, handcrafted wines from California’s best small wineries with a gift membership to The California Wine ClubThe California Wine Club.

Special Offer! Give a 3-month Premier Series membership and they’ll include a delicious bottle of sparkling wine in the first delivery.

More info below, or Click to get this offer now! Subscribe to The 30 Second Wine Advisor! Click here.

Sonoma County, which had been hit hard by the extended drought, was deluged by 13 inches of rain between January 6 and 10, according to SFGate, the online edition of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Rolling hills and vineyards along the scenic route known as River Road were submerged Monday with just the tips of vines visible in completely flooded fields,” SFGate reported. “The Russian River in Sonoma rose to its highest level since 2006, spilling over its banks and forcing the closure of schools and roads.”

What does all this do to the vineyards? Is the rain a life-giving blessing to vineyards scorched by drought and heat? Or does the deluge threaten the vines with drowning or rot? Our friends at The California Wine Club went into the vineyards to talk to wine makers and find out.

If the heavy rains had struck in the spring, when vines are budding, the situation would have been more dire, Sonoma viticulturist Steve Dutton, owner of Dutton Ranch, told writer Judy Reynolds.

But even though flooding in the vineyards left some vines underwater, Dutton said, “The rainfall wasn’t historic. Some low lying vineyards saw flooding, but if it’s going to happen, this is the best time of year for it, since the vines are dormant.” Erosion can be a concern for hillside vineyards after a heavy rain, Dutton added, and workers will take quick steps after the rains to guard against further damage.

Bill Batchelor, winemaker at Martin Ray Winery in Sonoma’s flooded Russian River Valley, said the flooding and cold weather may offer another unexpected benefit. Because spring bud break will likely come later than in recent years, it may return the vines to a more “normal” growing cycle and avoid the early ripening that has posed viticultural challenges in recent years.

Looking on the bright side, Michael Quinn of Michael-Scott Wines in Napa Valley exulted after three years of drought: “It is great we are getting the water!”

To read all the interviews and see more pictures, click here to visit the California Wine Club’s blog, Uncorked.

Today’s Sponsor:

Bubbly On Us For your Valentine!

Give delicious deliveries of award-winning, handcrafted wines from California’s best small wineries with a gift membership to The California Wine Club.

Special Offer! Give a 3-month Premier Series membership and they’ll include a delicious bottle of sparkling wine in the first delivery.

This Valentine’s Day Gift includes:

• Two-award winning wines from a different small California winery each month – shipped direct along with Uncorked®, our beautiful guide to the winery. Uncorked includes details and tasting notes on the wines, wine tips and insight to California’s wine scene.

• A bonus bottle of delicious bubbly (value $44) in their first shipment!

Each gift month is $39.95, plus shipping and handling. Tax extra where applicable.

Minimum 3-month gift purchase is required to qualify for gift bottle.

Click to get this offer now

About The California Wine Club

There are thousands of small family wineries handcrafting extraordinary wine in quantities too limited to be found in local stores or shops. In 1990 wine club founders Bruce and Pam Boring discovered that these winemaking families were the most passionate in the wine world and that their wines were the hidden gems of wine country! Together Bruce and Pam embarked on a journey to help these artisan wineries introduce their exquisite wines to the world. Learn more.

www.cawineclub.com 1-800-777-4443

Today’s Tasting Report

Lapostolle 2013 “Casa” Grand Selection Rapel Valley Carmenère ($10.99)

Very dark, almost blackish purple nearly all the way to a garnet edge. Blackberries and blueberries and warm brown spice on the nose and palate, leading into a full, tart black-fruit flavor framed by brisk acidity and soft tannins that gain astringency on your cheeks and palate during a long, clean finish. Only 13 percent alcohol, but there’s enough heat to make it feel like a bit more. U.S. importer: Marnier-Lapostolle Co., NYC. (Jan. 25, 2017)

FOOD MATCH: It went nicely with spaghetti with meatballs and tomato sauce, but if I had it to do over again, I might go with a less spicy meatball. The red peppers accentuated the otherwise reasonable level of alcohol in the wine.

WHEN TO DRINK: It’s not meant for aging, but should hold well enough for a few years under good cellar conditions, particularly under the protection of a sturdy metal cap.

VALUE:

I got a surprising deal compared with the $13 average U.S. retail price on Wine-Searcher.com, but it’s certainly a decent value under $15.

WEB LINK

Here’s the winery fact sheet for Lapostolle 2013 “Casa” Carmenère.

FIND THIS WINE ONLINE:

Check prices and find vendors for Lapostolle “Casa” Grand Selection Rapel Valley Carmenère on Wine-Searcher.com.

Social Media

If you use Facebook, we’d be delighted to have you “Like” our WineLovers Facebook Page. This way you can get Facebook notifications when there’s a new The 30 Second Wine Advisor issue or a topic of particular interest on the WineLovers Discussion Group (WLDG).

If you’re a Facebook user, you can join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

Finally, I welcome social media connections, but if I won’t recognize your name, I suggest that you contact me via Email to wine@wineloverspage.com to let me know that you’ve requested a connection.

Connect with Robin Garr on LinkedIn

Friend Robin Garr on Facebook

Follow @RobinGarr on Twitter

Talk About Wine Online

If you have questions, comments or ideas to share about today’s article or wine in general, you’re always welcome to drop by our online WineLovers Discussion Group, the Internet’s first and still the most civil online community. To find our forums, click:

Wine Lovers Discussion Group

Discussions are open for public viewing, but you must register to post. If you’re a Facebook user, you can also now join our forum with a single click! All you need to do is visit the forum and click the “Social Login” link at upper right.

We use only your name and Email to identify you and make no other claim on your Facebook information or privacy. However, if you prefer not to use Facebook, contact me at wine@wineloverspage.com for information about registration.

Subscriptions and Administrivia

Unsubscribe:

We’re sorry if you must leave us, but simply click the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of your Email edition to be instantly removed from the mailing list.

Change address:

The quickest and easiest way to change your Email address is simply to register anew, using the link below. If you are keeping your old address but no longer wish to get the Wine Advisor there, click the unsubscribe link below to take it off our list; if you are closing the mailbox, you needn’t take any action, as our system will delete your old address as soon as the mail to your old address starts to “bounce.”

Subscribe to this weekly E-letter (free)

Wine Advisor Archives

Sponsorship Opportunities:

For information, E-mail wine@wineloverspage.com